Stolen satellite? Boston art installation vandalized

A downtown Boston art installation was vandalized earlier this week, according to a Boston police report.

The art installation on Washington Street, part of the city's "Winteractive" exhibition, looks like a parked car that's been smashed by a satellite fallen from the sky. The "damaged" car has been delighting -- and confusing -- people for a few weeks, but police say on Wednesday someone decided to do some damage of their own.

According to the police writeup, officers were called to the area around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday after a witness reported that a man ripped the satellite off the hood of the car and dragged it along the ground, then ran off. The bracket that was holding the satellite in place broke and the mount on the car was stripped.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black and white hat, black face covering, black puffer jacket, jeans and tan work boots. He left the area around 10:15 a.m., heading down Winter Street.

Police say there is surveillance footage showing the suspect in the act.

The Boston Downtown Alliance maintains the exhibits.