Stoneham Church Cancels Easter Masses Amid COVID Outbreak

St. Patrick Parish in Stoneham, Massachusetts has canceled Easter masses amid a coronavirus outbreak among staff and clergy, according to the pastor.

In a letter to the church, Rev. Mario Orrigo said all services would be canceled through April 10, citing a "growing number of parish staff and clergy" who tested positive for COVID-19. The exact number remains unclear, but Orrigo noted that the amount of cases has "continued to grow" since Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I do not make this decision lightly as it comes during the most sacred and meaningful time in the Church's calendar, Easter," Orrigo wrote. "My heart is broken by this news. Yet, as we consider how this sacrifice disrupts the plans all of us have made; I am struck by how it can help so many."

Orrigo said he was "advised" to forgo services after communication with the Diocese, its regional bishop and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The pastor noted that church officials were "vigorously" disinfecting all common areas of the parish.

The church has suspended all gatherings and masses until April 10. The Holy Triduum and Easter Masses will be live streamed and available on local cable.

"We must do our part in stopping the transmission of this virus," Orrigo said, noting that the disease is "especially severe to our aging parishioners, pregnant women, and those with heart, lung, and immune conditions."

"As a multi-generational congregation, our parish has many who would fall in these categories," Orrigo wrote.