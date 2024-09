Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with dementia and other medical issues.

Antoine Annacacis, 78, was last seen leaving his residence near Pearl Street around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. He is described as 5'8" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Stoneham police at 781-438-1212.