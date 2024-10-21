Stoneham police seek driver who fled after hitting woman

A grandmother was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash this weekend, according to police in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

The woman was hit Saturday evening near the intersection of Spring Street and Pleasant Street. Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to find the woman on the sidewalk, suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit. Her granddaughter and the dog they were walking were not injured.

The woman was brought by ambulance to an area hospital. Authorities did not have any further update on her condition on Monday.

"The victim of this crash performed a heroic act by making sure her granddaughter was out of the way and safe," Stoneham Police Chief James O'Connor said in a statement. "We are committed to finding justice for the victim and her family, and we ask that the community assists us if they can."

Police shared surveillance footage of the crash on Monday, noting it may be distressing to viewers. They are searching for a small grey or silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-438-1215 Ext. 3133.