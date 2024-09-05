Child summonsed in Stoneham student altercation involving racist remarks, knife

Students made racist comments and a knife was produced during an altercation at a shopping plaza in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to police and school officials.

A middle school student was being summoned to Woburn District Court after the incident, reported about 7:05 p.m., according to a release on Thursday from the Stoneham Police Department and Stoneham Public Schools. More students may face discipline from their schools.

No one was hurt in the incident, which authorities said began with an argument outside Robinhood Elementary School and moved to Redstone Shopping Center. It wasn't immediately clear what the student being summonsed, who wasn't identified, allegedly did, nor did officials say what the racist remarks allegedly entailed.

Investigators believe that the argument began among a subset of a large group of students hanging out outside the school, which is about half a mile from the shopping plaza. After all the students went to the plaza, some students made racist remarks at another student, and a knife was brandished during an altercation involving several students.

Administrators from both Stoneham Central Middle School and Stoneham High School were involved in reaching out to involved students and their families, officials said. The school year began Tuesday, the day before the incident took place.

The investigation into what happened continues.