Storm brings new flooding to Lawrence Friday

Streets were flooded in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Friday as a storm dumped more rain on the already waterlogged region.

A flash flood warning was in place for all of Essex County Friday until 12:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Residents shared images of entire streets covered in water during the storm, which dumped heavy rain across a large swath of New England and produced at least one radar-confirmed tornado in Rhode Island.

Lawrence police urged residents not to drive through flooded streets.

Use caution on the roadways flash flooding in the forecast. Never pass through flooded roadways pic.twitter.com/NjbfS65UpW — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) August 18, 2023

Grafton Street was one of the roads that flooded Friday — it had also been engulfed in flood waters during a major storm that hit last Tuesday.

Neighbors in Newton and Needham were working to clean up after flooding rains moved through Tuesday.

"We're over here literally changing out the airbag suspension because I'm not covered with insurance," Jhumnioor Fulcar recalled Thursday night. "I had to swim to my car and pull it out."

Courtesy Flooding on Lawrence's Grafton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Several towns in the Merrimack Valley had declared a state of emergency to apply for relief funding from the previous round of flooding.

In Haverhill, flooding caused a 20-foot-wide sinkhole to open up near a home.

Damage remains in several Massachusetts communities after last week's flooding with more rain ahead.