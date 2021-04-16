Storm Causes Flight Delays at Logan Airport Friday

Travelers lined the ticket counters at Boston's Logan Airport Friday morning as some flights were delayed due to the storm.

With April vacation starting next week for many schools, some families are headed for their first getaway in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One family from Lynnfield, Massachusetts boarded a plane to the Bahamas Friday morning, despite concerns that the weather would disrupt their plans.

“It’s a great feeling! We’re excited," Daniela Rocco of Lynnfield said. "We were nervous that we were going to get delayed, but we think we’re okay.”

Some families tried to leave the area before the storm hit - a number headed for Florida. Many people also had COVID-related concerns.

The Transportation Safety Administration expects as many as one million people a day to cross through checkpoints nationwide.

Many families were headed for Florida Thursday for their first getaway in more than a year.

The Dunn family took off just as the storm started to move into town Thursday.

“We usually go in February. We bumped it to April. Just felt a little better," traveler Jaclyn Dunn said.

"We’re ready to just get into the sun and enjoy normal life," Frankie Dunn added.