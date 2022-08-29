Local

Maine

Storm Damage on Portland's Peaks Island Shutters Businesses

As of Monday morning, a number of businesses were still without internet, with repair crews unable to immediately make a trip to the island over the weekend

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NECN

Peaks Island, part of Portland, Maine, is recovering after being slammed by a strong thunderstorm bringing high wind and rain on Friday evening.

As of Monday morning, a number of businesses were still without internet, with repair crews unable to immediately make a trip to the island over the weekend.

“We’re a bit luckier than other businesses that didn’t come out so well,” said Nick Conaghan, general manager of Jones Landing, a restaurant and events venue that hosted its longtime “Reggae Sunday” this past weekend using mobile hotspots because of a lack of WiFi.

Other businesses like the Greeks of Peaks food truck and Island Lobster Company were completely closed due to significant storm damage.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to NWS Gray, the storm also broke a rainfall record in the City of Portland that dated back to 1892.

More Maine news

water safety 1 hour ago

2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

sewage Aug 26

Often Broken Sewer Line Near Maine Beaches Getting Fixed Next Week

This article tagged under:

MaineThunderstormsstorm damage
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us