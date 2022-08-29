Storm Damage on Portland's Peaks Island Shutters Businesses

Peaks Island, part of Portland, Maine, is recovering after being slammed by a strong thunderstorm bringing high wind and rain on Friday evening.

As of Monday morning, a number of businesses were still without internet, with repair crews unable to immediately make a trip to the island over the weekend.

“We’re a bit luckier than other businesses that didn’t come out so well,” said Nick Conaghan, general manager of Jones Landing, a restaurant and events venue that hosted its longtime “Reggae Sunday” this past weekend using mobile hotspots because of a lack of WiFi.

Other businesses like the Greeks of Peaks food truck and Island Lobster Company were completely closed due to significant storm damage.

According to NWS Gray, the storm also broke a rainfall record in the City of Portland that dated back to 1892.