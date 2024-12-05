We have a storm continuing to push through New England, bringing snow and rain -- depending on where you are. Our weather team has everything you need to know.

Storm bringing rain and snow, where? When will it stop snowing

The rain and snow continue into mid-morning before sweeping quickly offshore Thursday.

Our final round of weather will be some fast-moving squalls that pop up at random through midday. These will be elusive, so not everyone will see them.

Live radar

Power outages possible in Mass. due to strong winds

Behind them, the arctic air will pour in, and winds will increase.

Honestly, that’s a mild term. They will howl and roar. Storms of this nature, when accompanied by strong upper-level features, can really cause the winds to crank.

There’s the possibility of wind damage and power outages into Friday morning as gusts top 40 or even 50 mph.

How much snow did we get in Massachusetts and New Hampshire?

This has been a mostly rain event for Boston. The highest accumulations will be northwest and west of the city, especially west of Interstate 495.

CLICK HERE for the updated timeline, snow maps and travel impacts for this week's storm

It's COLD

Cold is the other story. Expect wind chills in the teens and single digits by Friday morning.

Air temperatures will at least be reasonable…generally in the 20s. We’ll struggle to even match freezing for afternoon highs.

Safe travels today!

Snow cancellations and delays: Is it a snow day today?

Speaking of save travels, hundreds of schools are either closed or delayed across New England Thursday as this storm pushes through the region.

Click here for school closings and delays in the Greater Boston area, and click here to see the list of schools closed or delays throughout New England.

Weekend weather

And just like that, the weather calms down for the weekend. Highs recover each day, first in the mid-30s Saturday, then near 40 Sunday with a more clouds.

When is the next storm?

Next up is a much milder storm early next week. Showers could sneak in by late Monday, then carry into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs soar back into the 50s. That was a short winter!