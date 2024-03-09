Storm to bring rain and strong winds on Saturday night in New England

A mostly dry afternoon ahead with thickening clouds and seasonably cool temperatures. Showers break out across western Connecticut and Massachusetts later this afternoon and especially this evening ahead of a quick, but robust area of low pressure tracking toward the region. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s southern areas, to the upper 30s north.

Rain moves in from southwest to northeast early tonight, a few moderate to heavy bursts with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s to low 40s in the Boston area, rising into the 40s late tonight.

Widespread flooding isn’t expected, but we’ll likely see some ponding on the roadways along with a few rivers and streams swelling as rain totals approach 1 -1.5”, a few totals closer to 2”.

Across the higher elevations of western Massachusetts into Vermont, New Hampshire, and into Maine, wet snow will fall and continue into Sunday morning. When all is said and done, some of the higher elevations will receive over a foot! Winds will be increasing from the southeast overnight with gusts exceeding 40mph by daybreak along the immediate coast, 50mph across the Cape and Nantucket before diminishing somewhat and switching to the northwest Sunday morning and afternoon.

With the onshore wind and an astronomical high tide Sunday morning, we could see a foot of inundation across much of coastal Massachusetts, up to two feet from Rhode Island to Cape Cod and the Islands, Seacoast New Hampshire up to the mid-coast of Maine will also see up to two feet of inundation as well.

Afternoon clearing is expected Sunday with a few lingering flurries and snow showers north, some of those may sneak into southern New England, especially overnight Sunday night.

Next week starts out seasonably cool with a gusty west wind Monday and temps in the 40s, temperatures moderate into the 50s by the mid-week and stay there through Friday. Much of the work week will be on the dry side with our next chance for precipitation moving in by the weekend which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great Saturday!