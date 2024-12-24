Stoughton

Grinch who stole wanted for Christmas: Police looking for serial break-in suspect

Elvis Andrade was seen in Grinch pajamas on surveillance footage at a CVS where he's suspected of using a stolen debit card

By Asher Klein

Surveillance images show a man, identified as Elvis Andrade, suspected in vehicle break-ins and credit and debit card theft in Stoughton, Massachusetts.
Police are looking for a man seen wearing Grinch pajamas as he used a debit card stolen from a parking complex in Stoughton, Massachusetts, at a CVS, officials said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Elvis Andrade, is suspected of several vehicle break-ins in Stoughton, as well as one in Avon, according to Stoughton police. They said the 32-year-old from Brockton is wanted on five active arrest warrants.

On Tuesday, Stoughton police obtained one arrest warrant on charges including eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and five counts of larceny, officials said.

The Grinch incident was reported Dec. 4, when a person reported their car, parked at their apartment complex, was broken into and that their wallet was stolen, police said. A debit card inside was used at a CVS, and investigators obtained footage of a man who used the stolen debit card wearing Grinch pajamas.

Investigators also found that the man was the same person who'd broken into a vehicle and used a stolen credit card at a Walmart in Avon, according to police.

Through further investigation, police found the same person was involved in vehicle thefts and break-ins on Dec. 1, 4, 9 and 11, according to officials. And they identified im as Andrade on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information about where Andrade is was asked to call police at 781-344-2424.

