5 People Taken to Hospitals After Serious Car Crash, Shooting in Stoughton

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting and serious car crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts, police said.

Stoughton police said they responded to the intersection of Plain and West streets for the car crash around 9:15 p.m. and upon arrival they discovered a person who had been shot inside one of the vehicles. The victim was taken to a local hospital; there was no immediate update on their condition.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Holmes said four others were also taken to local hospitals out of precaution, with some injuries a result of the car crash. There was only the one gunshot victim, Holmes said.

Police posted an alert on social media late Wednesday saying the four-way intersection where the crash occurred is closed to all traffic until further notice. Aerial footage from the scene showed three vehicles -- a white truck, a white SUV and a black car -- in the middle of the intersection, with numerous police and first responder vehicles parked down each street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to Holmes, the preliminary investigation shows shots were fired in only one direction, from the black car at the white SUV. The person who had been shot was found in the driver's seat of the white SUV, Holmes added.

The white truck is believed to be collateral damage and was incidentally involved in a collision with the white SUV, Holmes said.

The black car that was involved in the firearm incident was not involved in the crash, Holmes added.

A lot of factors are under investigation at this time including determining where the shooting occurred, where the incident originated, what led to the violence, and if the shooting caused the crash. It's unclear if the shooting was related to road rage.

Holmes said while this investigation is active and ongoing, the public does not have anything to be concerned about. This is an isolated incident, contained to the motor vehicles and people at the scene, he said.

There have been no arrests at this time. More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.