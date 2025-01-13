Man accused of stabbing his mother and second victim multiple times in Stoughton

A man accused of stabbing his mother and another person at a Stoughton, Massachusetts, apartment was held without bail following his arraignment on Monday.

Paul O'Brien, 29, is facing charges including armed assault to murder on a person 60 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years or older, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery for the stabbing Sunday.

Stoughton police tell NBC10 Boston that officers responded to a 911 call around 8 p.m. for a disturbance at North Stoughton Village Apartments on Page Terrace. Prosecutors said in court Monday that O'Brien was the one to make that call, reporting that he had stabbed his mother.

Prosecutors allege that when asked where he stabbed her, he responded "everywhere" and when asked how many times he stabbed her, he responded "enough" and said they were "both going to die."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

O'Brien was found outside the apartment building, prosecutors said, with blood on his hands and face, when officers arrived. He was taken into custody.

Inside, police found two victims, a man and a woman, both suffering multiple stab wounds. One of the victims told police they were in the bedroom when O'Brien came in and attacked them.

Both victims were taken to Boston hospitals with serious injuries, police said. One was flown by medical helicopter, and the other was transported by ambulance. Prosecutors said both suffered multiple injuries and required emergency surgery.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

O'Brien was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Police say there is no danger to the general public.