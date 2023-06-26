Stoughton streets shut by ‘major water main break'

A "major water main break" has shut down several streets in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Monday, possibly for hours, police said.
The break initially affected Pleasant Street between Lincoln and Union streets, according to Stoughton police — they said that Pleasant Street was blocked on Prospect, Chestnut and Grove streets.
About 40 minutes later, the list of closures had shrunk, down to Prospect Street between Walnut and Pleasant streets.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main to break. Aerial footage showed a hole in the ground that was several feet across.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.