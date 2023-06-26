Stoughton streets shut by ‘major water main break'

A "major water main break" has shut down several streets in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Monday, possibly for hours, police said.

The break initially affected Pleasant Street between Lincoln and Union streets, according to Stoughton police — they said that Pleasant Street was blocked on Prospect, Chestnut and Grove streets.

About 40 minutes later, the list of closures had shrunk, down to Prospect Street between Walnut and Pleasant streets.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main to break. Aerial footage showed a hole in the ground that was several feet across.

Due to a major water main break we have several streets shut down. Pleasant Street is shutdown between Lincoln Street and Union Street. Pleasant Street cannot be accessed from Prospect Street, Chestnut Street or Grove Street. These closures could last several hours. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) June 26, 2023

Update on road closures. Only Prospect Street between Walnut Street and Pleasant Street remains closed as of 3:40. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) June 26, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.