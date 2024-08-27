Stoughton

Stoughton students initially without transportation will now have ride to school

All students who applied for bus transportation in Stoughton, Massachusetts, are officially getting a ride to school.

More details will be released at a Stoughton School Committee meeting Tuesday night.

School officials say a bus has been added. It will have to take two runs each in the morning and afternoon, but all 150 middle school students who initially didn't have a seat on the bus will now have one.

Last week, the district's superintendent said the public school system experienced a significant increase in bus applications but is constrained by budget limitations.

The district received 1,529 applications for bus transportation this year, an increase of 162 from last year.

Seats were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those who applied earliest.

All 771 elementary students who applied were accommodated, but only 84% of middle and high school applicants received seats.

There's no district requirement to provide transportation for students in grades 7 through 12, and there will be no cost for bus rides for the 2024-2025 school year.

The school committee meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

