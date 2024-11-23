Fire breaks out at Stoughton business; no injuries

Crews were battling a blaze at an business in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Saturday night.

Stoughton fire officials say they received multiple calls around 6 p.m. for heavy smoke on Washington Street and firefighters arrived on scene to find fire showing through the roof of a 2.5-story business/residential building.

The business is a heating oil supply company, fire officials said, but there was no heating oil inside the building.

Everyone was out of the building when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported, Stoughton Assistant Fire Chief Jackson Macomber said.

Additional aid was called to the scene to help battle the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.