Stranded Skiers: Outage at Major Resort Leaves Lift Stuck for an Hour

A power outage at Vermont's largest ski area left skiers and snowboarders stuck on a lift for just over an hour.

A spokeswoman for the Killington Resort says a falling tree caused an outage around 9:35 a.m. Saturday and stopped all lifts.

Most started running again shortly after, but it took about an hour and 10 minutes to get the Skyeship Gondola moving again.

Courtney DiFiore says that she doesn't know how many people were affected but that the lift can hold 2,000 people all told.

The Skyeship and two other lifts are offline while they're being assessed, while all others are running normally.