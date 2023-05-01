West Newbury School Evacuated, Student Taken to Hospital Amid Hazmat Situation

After a report of a strange odor on the third floor of a school in West Newbury, Massachusetts, a student was taken to the hospital as first responders investigated the source of the odor, officials said Monday morning.

The West Newbury Fire Department said just before 10 a.m. that it had crews on scene investigating at Pentucket Regional on Main Street, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

Initial reports from fire officials said that 10 people were being transported, a number that was said to be quickly changing at the time. A subsequent update from officials said that one student was taken to a local hospital after feeling unwell.

The report of the odor came from the third floor of the middle school. The school complex houses both a middle and high school.

A Hazmat team is also responding as crews work to determine the cause of the odor, which is yet to be determined.

West Newbury is a town of less than 5,000 people in Essex County.