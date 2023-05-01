Local

West Newbury

West Newbury School Evacuated, Student Taken to Hospital Amid Hazmat Situation

School has been dismissed for the remained of the day as crews continue to work

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a report of a strange odor on the third floor of a school in West Newbury, Massachusetts, a student was taken to the hospital as first responders investigated the source of the odor, officials said Monday morning.

The West Newbury Fire Department said just before 10 a.m. that it had crews on scene investigating at Pentucket Regional on Main Street, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

Initial reports from fire officials said that 10 people were being transported, a number that was said to be quickly changing at the time. A subsequent update from officials said that one student was taken to a local hospital after feeling unwell.

The report of the odor came from the third floor of the middle school. The school complex houses both a middle and high school.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A Hazmat team is also responding as crews work to determine the cause of the odor, which is yet to be determined.

West Newbury is a town of less than 5,000 people in Essex County.

More West Newbury News

West Newbury Mar 10

West Newbury Teacher Accused of Grabbing Middle School Student Placed on Leave

Massachusetts Jun 15, 2021

Driver Pinned Between 2 Vehicles in West Newbury Crash

This article tagged under:

West Newbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us