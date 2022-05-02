Local

Somerville

Stray Bullets Fired Through Window of Children's Bedroom in Somerville

When officers arrived they found damage to windows in the back of 7 Memorial Road, and discovered that bullets hit a bedroom window, where children were sleeping

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police are investigating after stray bullets smashed through the window of a bedroom where children were sleeping in Somerville, Massachusetts on Sunday night.

Somerville Police said they first got the call about shots fired on Mystic Avenue around 10:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found damage to windows in the back of 7 Memorial Road and discovered that bullets hit a bedroom window, where children were sleeping. They also found 10 9mm casings in the parking lot at Central Convenience at 460 Mystic Ave.

No injuries were reported, police said. The case remains under investigation.

