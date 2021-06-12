Stray Dog Bites Transit Officer at MBTA Station

A stray dog is in quarantine after biting a police officer inside an MBTA station Wednesday morning, officials said Saturday.

Transit police said the officer was called to Shawmut Station around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a stray dog wandering around the station.

The officer saw what appeared to be a German Shepared mix that was unaccompanied and unleashed, according to police.

As the officer approached to check the dog for tags or identification, police said, the the dog lunged at him and bit his hand. The dog bit the officer two more times while the officer fought it off.

The transit officer fought off the dog, deciding not to shoot it because people were around, according to police. The officer closed down the station and evacuated passengers.

A transit police K-9 trainer was called to the scene and secured the dog. Boston animal control took the dog into custody, where it is being held in quarantine, police said. The officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.