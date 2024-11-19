Striking North Shore teachers unions to rally at State House

The North Shore teacher strike is now in in its second week, and on Tuesday all three unions will rally at the State House to call on Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey to intervene in the negotiations.

At 11:15 a.m., the three striking educators unions, the Beverly Teachers Association, the Marblehead Education Association and the Union of Gloucester Educators, are expected to send a delegation of their members to the State House. Organizers say each union will send at least 100 members to the State House, while bargaining teams will remain at the negotiating table to resolve contracts.

The delegation's mandate is to deliver a message to Healey, “calling for her assistance in correcting the inadequacy of the mediation process and to advocate for funding for schools so communities are not thrust into these crises.”

Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester have been on strike since Nov. 8, while educators in Marblehead began striking Nov. 12. Educators from all three unions say they are fighting for living wages for paraprofessionals, paid parental leave and respect in the workplace.

Since it is illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, the unions have already faced fines for not returning to the classroom.