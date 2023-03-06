String of BB or Pellet Gun Shootings Under Investigation in NH

A string of BB or pellet gun shootings has caused damage across Manchester, New Hampshire, over the last month, including at police headquarters, a Burger King and a Rite Aid, officials said.

No one's been hurt in the shootings but the damage totaled more than $6,000, according to Manchester police, who asked for the public's help seeing if the incidents, which date from Feb. 9 to March 2 and involve three neighborhoods, are related.

"We take it very seriously, like we would any sort of situation where somebody is firing a weapon in public like that. And we're hoping that we will be able to get to the bottom of this," police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said.

Police shared this list of incidents:

Feb. 9 — Farley White Interests, 1155 Elm Street — damaged window

Feb. 21 — Manchester Police Department, 405 Valley Street — damaged window

Feb. 23 – Heaven's Gas, 41 Webster Street — a window shattered with an employee working inside, and police noted that a white car passed by at the time

Feb. 24 – Burger King, 737 Hooksett Road — damaged window

Feb. 28 – Rite Aid, 53 Hooksett Road — damaged window

March 2 – Bank of America, 705 Hooksett Road — damaged window

Anyone with information about the incidents, or others like them, is asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or anonymously at 603-624-4040.