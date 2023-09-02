Hingham

String of car thefts reported in Hingham

By Matt Fortin

Shutterstock

Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, have put out a warning about items stolen from multiple cars on the south side of town.

The Hingham Police Department said Saturday that there were numerous cars entered overnight Thursday into Friday. Items taken included keys, cash, a purse and more.

The cars were unlocked.

The thefts happened in South Hingham, with police specifically mentioning Liberty Road and Scotland Street as specific areas impacted.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Hingham news

Massachusetts Aug 19

19-year-old injured when SUV slams into large tree in Hingham

Hingham Jul 28

Would-be ATM thieves chased off, abandon pickup behind Hingham home

This article tagged under:

Hinghamsouth shoreHingham Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us