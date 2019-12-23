Local
Boston Man Due in Court Following Brazen Car Chase

The Sunday morning pursuit came to an end in Yarmouth after a state trooper deployed a second spike strip to deflate the suspect's tires

By Nia Hamm and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The man accused of leading several Massachusetts police departments on a wild chase that resulted in several crashes before it came to an end on the Cape is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

Jermaine Omoregie, 30, of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, was arrested Sunday after a spike strip put an end to the pursuit.

State police said they were notified at about 7:45 a.m. that Braintree and state environmental police were in pursuit of a black Honda Odyssey on Route 3A that was traveling toward Hull. Omoregie, who was traveling with a 17-year-old passenger, was not authorized to use the vehicle, which was owned by a relative.

Omoregie allegedly dodged a spike strip deployment in Norwell by crossing into oncoming traffic, which caused him to strike another vehicle during his attempt to evade officers. The other driver declined medical assistance, according to state police.

The suspect continued to drive the vehicle after the crash and drove into a Park and Ride lot to get onto Route 3. There, another spike strip was deployed and Omoregie drove over the device, causing him to crash into a wall.

Before the chase came to an end, a state trooper cruiser struck a guardrail during. As of late, the teenaged passenger has not been charged in connection to the pursuit.

Omoregie faces a slew of charges that include negligent operation of a motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle without authority and failure to stop for police.  It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

