Student Arrested After Fight at NH High School Becomes ‘Hostile’ Situation: Police

One student was arrested and a police officer injured this week when a fight at a Manchester, New Hampshire high school escalated into what police called a "hostile" situation involving dozens of students.

Manchester police said a 17-year-old student was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after "aggressively" approaching an officer during the incident at Memorial High School Wednesday.

Police said the incident began as a fight between two students in the cafeteria. After a police resource officer separated the two, a group of some 30 students started acting "hostile" towards officers, authorities said.

When the officers tried to break up the crowd, a student allegedly approached one of them in an aggressive way and "got in her face," police said.

The student was removed but as he was taken away attempted to pull away and yelled profanities, according to authorities.

One officer suffered an injury to their hand.

