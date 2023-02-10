Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say

Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser.

No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with.

At the Condon School in South Boston, a middle school student was found with a knife, school officials said. In a letter sent home to parents, the school said no students or staff were injured.

School staff confiscated the knife, and the student could face disciplinary action.

This isn’t the first incident at the Condon School in recent months, though. Last school year, live ammunition was found in a bathroom in the Condon School.

“Sending them here it’s just, I’m always thinking of what’s going on while they’re here," Condon school parent Nisha Ware said. "This isn’t the first incident this year so it’s nerve-racking.”

After several violent incidents at Boston schools, city councilors are calling for increased security measures.

BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper wants to ensure students go to an adult if they see something wrong.

“We just recognize, with everything that’s happened with the pandemic, our students themselves are very dysregulated, not feeling safe," Skipper said. "I think one of the things that’s important is when students see something that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable that they go to a trusted adult.”

Meanwhile, at the City on a Hill Charter School in Roxbury, Boston police said a 16-year-old girl was facing criminal charges, after she allegedly waived a meat cleaver, kitchen knife and a taser at another female student, following a fight in the girls bathroom.

A fight between middle school girls at Boston Latin Academy has some city councilors calling for police officers and metal detectors in school buildings.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn has been pushing for police to be brought back into Boston schools, a proposal that has gotten pushback.

“We desperately need to deal with it and that will take making sure we get mental health counselors, social workers in our schools, but we also need a public safety presence in our public schools as well,” Flynn said.

The Boston Teachers Union and several other organizations put out a statement last month strongly opposed to putting police back in schools – arguing it will only criminalize and traumatize Black and brown students.