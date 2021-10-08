Student Faces Charges in Connection With Fireworks Incident at High School Football Game

A student from Sudbury, Massachusetts, is facing charges in connection with a fireworks incident at a Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School football game against Fitchburg last week.

Sudbury police said Friday that the student, whose name has not been released, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and wanton destruction of property. The student was identified based on interviews with witnesses with direct knowledge of the incident, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fireworks were set off near a crowd at a high school football game in Sudbury, forcing the game to end.

The Oct. 1 football game was forced to end early after five or six fireworks were unexpectedly set off dangerously close to the crowd, between Concord Road and behind the bleachers.

Lincoln-Sudbury Superintendent Bella Wong said at the time that some of the fireworks landed in the bleachers where spectators were seated and on the field.

Following the ordeal near the visitors sideline, Wong apologized to the Fitchburg community, stressing that this was not a deliberate attempt to target them and that there would be an investigation.

On Wednesday, Wong announced that this week's varsity football game against Acton-Boxborough had been moved up to 6 p.m. Thursday instead of the previously scheduled 7 p.m. Friday game.

Attendance for the game was also limited to the football players, cheer teams, coaches, game officials and two parents or guardians per senior player. Police and Lincoln-Sudbury staff were present for supervision and additional security.

The measures announced Wednesday are temporary as school officials consider what new protocols will be put in place following the incident, which Wong said frightened and traumatized many of the game's attendees, including athletes, officials and spectators.

"We need to pause and reevaluate how future similar evening events will be managed," Wong said in her message to the school community.