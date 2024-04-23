Student protests divide college campuses as violence in Gaza persists

Dozens of students at MIT, Tufts, and Emerson College have set up camp in solidarity with Columbia University students who were forcibly removed from their encampments last week.

“We have four demands,” said Emerson College Sophomore Amrita Bala. “It's to disclose their divestments cut ties and divest from Israel, drop all attacks on student organizers, and speak out for an immediate and permanent cease-fire and an end to the occupation of Palestine.”

At Harvard, the student-led Palestine Solidarity Committee was suspended Monday and the Harvard Yard remained closed Tuesday.

Harvard University has not responded to NBC10 Boston’s request for an explanation for these decisions.

Columbia alum Robert Kraft said he has stopped giving money to Columbia University until it ensures the safety of Jewish students.

In 2019, Kraft created the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in a response to what Kraft saw as a rise in Jewish hate in the U.S.

“You can protest, you can disagree, but what you can't do is threaten somebody,” said FCAS President Tara Levine.

Levine noted that Jewish hate on college campuses has spiked since the start of the Hamas-Israel war in October.

“Those protests have moved from disagreeing on a topic to being threatening and anti-Semitic. And the result of that is that Jewish students feel unsafe on the campuses that they're studying. And for us, that's unacceptable,” she said.

Administrators at Tufts, Emerson College and MIT said they continue to monitor the student encampments and have not decided to remove them.