Student-run restaurant at Taunton High School to offer bar pizza

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A student-run restaurant south of Boston is getting ready to serve one of the most popular regional foods in the area.

According to an article from 1420 WBSM, Tiger Den Cafe at Taunton High School is planning to start serving bar pizza for dine-in or takeout in the next week or so, with a Facebook post showing some of the test pizzas being made. The article confirms that the bar pizzas will be available to the public, and while a price has not been set, previous pizzas from the Tiger Den were $5.

Bar pizza is an individual-sized pan pizza mainly found in cities and towns south of Boston (including in Taunton), though a handful of restaurants and bars north and west of the city as well as within the city itself offer it as well.

Taunton High School is located at 50 Williams Street, a short distance east of the downtown area.





