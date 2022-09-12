Student Stabbed at Dorchester High School, Suspect Fled, Police Say

A student was stabbed at a Boston high school Monday, authorities say.

The person stabbed at Jeremiah E. Burke High School is female; a Boston police representative didn't immediately share her age.

Boston Public Schools said the person who was stabbed was a student.

Her suspected attacker fled the scene, police said.

The student's condition wasn't immediately clear.

Boston Public Schools' first day of classes for 2022 was Thursday.

