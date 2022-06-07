Students Plan Walkout During MCAS Testing in Boston

High school students in Boston plan to protest the standardized MCAS test as Massachusetts education officials consider raising the minimum scores needed to graduate.

Students at the Snowden International School near Copley Square planned their protest for when the school is scheduled to administer the physics MCAS to students at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The demonstration comes ahead of a vote on graduation requirements regarding minimum test scores later this month.

Student organizers are calling on their classmates to refuse to take the test and instead walkout of school to the front steps of the Boston Public Library. They plan to offer anyone walking by the opportunity to take sample MCAS tests and participate in live physics experiments.

A battle brewing over the MCAS.



Details on why students at one Boston school plan to walkout instead of taking the high-stakes exam – on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/1dwssDe0Tt — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 7, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The students argue that MCAS forces their teachers to put too much emphasis on teaching to standardized tests that aren’t considered by colleges. They also argue that the testing system is eroding the equity and quality of their education.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education cited research that they say indicates MCAS scores predict students’ long-term success, but some students disagree.