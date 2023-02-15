Students Return to Class Amid Ongoing Investigation Into Hoax School Threats

Students are returning to class on Wednesday unsure if they will be disrupted again, after thousands of students across more than a dozen schools were impacted by "swatting" on Monday and Tuesday.

An investigation into the fake threatening calls is ongoing, after two days of hoax threats caused schools to close down and tie up law enforcement.

Classes at several Massachusetts schools were disrupted Monday because of phoned-in threats.

State police noted that the calls were all similar in nature and were made between 10 a.m. and noon. On Monday, swatting calls were made to at least six locations in Massachusetts. Then, on Tuesday, there were more than a dozen threats made to schools — either a bomb threat or calls of a shooter on campus.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Security experts say that despite the threats turning out false, police still have to take them seriously.

A series of hoax bomb and shooter threats were called in Monday and Tuesday in Massachusetts.

"The challenge with that on a hoax call is that you’re depleting resources from those surrounding cities and towns, not to mention the community of jurisdiction where that local law enforcement agency is responding," law enforcement and security analyst Todd McGhee said. "To not approach could be catastrophic so we cannot just ignore a call for service and just say well it’s most likely a hoax.”

The FBI has joined in the investigation, noting that making these swatting calls is a crime, and the callers can be prosecuted.