Students Sue UVM Over Tuition Amid Coronavirus Campus Closure

Two students are suing the University of Vermont for tuition reimbursement as the campus remains closed amid the coronavirus crisis

By The Associated Press

Two University of Vermont students have filed a class-action lawsuit against the school seeking reimbursement of tuition and other fees, saying they have lost the benefit of in-person instruction and other activities when the campus closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The students from New York and the United Kingdom filed the complaint in federal court in Burlington on Wednesday.

UVM shifted to online learning in March. UVM spokesman Enrique Corredera said the school does not comment on pending litigation.

A number of colleges and universities around the country are facing similar lawsuits.

