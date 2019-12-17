Substitute Teacher Fired for Allegedly Smoking Marijuana in Mass. Classroom

A substitute teacher is out of a job after school officials say the instructor was allegedly caught smoking marijuana in a Massachusetts classroom.

Students quickly reported the "unfortunate and unprecedented experience" on Monday, North Attleborough High School Principal Peter Haviland said in a statement.

"It was their quick decisions to report the concerns which allowed our school to immediately intervene and remove the individual who created the unsafe environment. We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience," Haviland said in the statement.

He also said that the allegation is not a reflection of the "great students, faculty, staff, and families" of the school, but the students reporting it is.

The name of the substitute teacher has not been released.

Parents have been notified of the incident, school officials told NBC affiliate WJAR.