Substitute Teacher in Vt. Accused of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Student

Vermont State Police arrested 41-year-old Jesse Waldenville, a substitute teacher at Lowell Grade School, on allegations of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl

A substitute teacher in Vermont was arrested Thursday on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

State police said they arrested 41-year-old Jesse Waldenville of Lowell on four counts of sexual assault, as well as charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Police identified Waldenville as a substitute teacher at Lowell Grade School, where the victim attended.

Additional charges are possible, police said.

Waldenville is due to be arraigned Friday at Vermont Superior Court in Newport. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

