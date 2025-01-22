Subzero temps affecting the MBTA, schools and other commuters

The extreme cold gripping the region is having an impact on commuters in Massachusetts.

The MBTA put out a warning Tuesday night that there are ongoing delays due to the effect these freezing temperatures have on the tracks. Crews will be available across the system to resolve any issues as they arise.

👷 Our crews are working to resolve issues that are arising across the network.



❗ Ongoing delays are occurring due to freezing temperatures.



⚠️ Tomorrow will be a little warmer, but still very cold with freezing temps. Make sure you are prepared if you are traveling tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HatEzRLLig — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 22, 2025

😁 Good morning Boston & Beyond! A little warmer today, but still very cold. ❗Make sure to bundle up, stay safe & stay warm throughout the day. We're here for anything & everything Commuter Rail related! ^MB & JW — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 22, 2025

The subzero temps are also affecting schools in the area.

Boston Renaissance School in Hyde Park was forced to dismiss early Tuesday due to having no heat, and Worcester Public Schools has a 2-hour delay Wednesday because the district doesn't want kids waiting out at the bus stop during the coldest hours of the day.

Meanwhile, people traveling by car may be in for a rude awakening. AAA Northeast says it's seeing a surge in roadside assistance calls due to the bitter cold. They're advising drivers to maintain their vehicle's fluids and check their tire pressure and batteries.

“When temperatures are at 0°, your battery loses about 60% of its power so that right there is a big reason why people end up stuck on the roadside," Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast spokesperson, said. "We’re seeing 2 to 3 times the number of calls for battery service today and when we see volume like that, we staff up accordingly.”

If and when you head outside Wednesday, definitely layer up.