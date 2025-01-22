Weather

Subzero temps affecting the MBTA, schools and other commuters

The freezing temperatures have caused some delays for the MBTA, and Worcester Public Schools has a 2-hour delay Wednesday so that kids aren't at the bus stops when temps are subzero.

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The extreme cold gripping the region is having an impact on commuters in Massachusetts.

The MBTA put out a warning Tuesday night that there are ongoing delays due to the effect these freezing temperatures have on the tracks. Crews will be available across the system to resolve any issues as they arise.

The subzero temps are also affecting schools in the area.

Boston Renaissance School in Hyde Park was forced to dismiss early Tuesday due to having no heat, and Worcester Public Schools has a 2-hour delay Wednesday because the district doesn't want kids waiting out at the bus stop during the coldest hours of the day.

Meanwhile, people traveling by car may be in for a rude awakening. AAA Northeast says it's seeing a surge in roadside assistance calls due to the bitter cold. They're advising drivers to maintain their vehicle's fluids and check their tire pressure and batteries.

“When temperatures are at 0°, your battery loses about 60% of its power so that right there is a big reason why people end up stuck on the roadside," Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast spokesperson, said. "We’re seeing 2 to 3 times the number of calls for battery service today and when we see volume like that, we staff up accordingly.”

If and when you head outside Wednesday, definitely layer up.

