Sudbury High School Apologizes for Fireworks Incident at Varsity Game

Officials from a Massachusetts high school are apologizing for an incident where fireworks were set off during a varsity football game on Friday night.

Lincoln-Sudbury High School Principal Bella Wong said in a statement that the fireworks were set off during the last nine minutes of Friday night's game between Lincoln-Sudbury and Fitchburg high schools held in Sudbury.

She said five or six fireworks were set off from the area between Concord Road and behind the bleachers, some of which landed in the bleachers where spectators were seated and on the field. The incident left several attendees, including athletes, officials and spectators, frightened.

Wong stressed that this was not a deliberate attempt to target visitors and said an investigation will follow.

"As well as being frightened about one's safety, it also caused some of our visitors to wonder if they were the intentional targets," she said. "I apologize on the behalf of our community to that of the Fitchburg school community that last night's events caused any of them to feel at all that that would be a possibility."

In her statement, Wong apologized to all attendees and expressed her appreciation for the athletes, athletic directors, officials, staff, and spectators for their cooperation.

The incident is under investigation by Sudbury police and Lincoln-Sudbury High School.