Sudbury Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

After a nearly two-year investigation, a man in Sudbury, Massachusetts, was arrested on child pornography charges, police said Friday.

Zachary Grandinetti, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, one of which stems from a 2015 case against him, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

Authorities began investigating Grandinetti in July 2019 following a tip from the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children cyber crime unit. The tip, issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was connected to an address on Bay Drive in Sudbury where Grandinetti lived, police said.

The investigation uncovered multiple images of very young minor aged victims, according to police.

It is unclear when Grandinetti will appear in court or if he has an attorney.