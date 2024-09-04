Suffolk Downs redevelopment's first retailer is a brewery

The massive redevelopment of Suffolk Downs straddling East Boston and Revere has its first retailer: an outpost of Danvers’ Twisted Fate Brewing.

Twisted Fate will open a small brewery in Amaya, the apartment building that began moving in its first residents this summer. The brewery, in the Revere neighborhood to be called Beachmont Square, is slated to open next spring, according to the project's builders, HYM Investment Group and National Real Estate Advisors LLC.

