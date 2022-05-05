Suffolk Construction Pauses All Boston Projects for Safety Review After Building Collapse

Suffolk Construction on Thursday voluntarily halted work at all of its project sites in Boston following a building collapse at a work site at the former Edison Power Plant that left three workers injured -- one critically -- on Wednesday.

In a separate incident Thursday, a worker at another Suffolk site on East Canton Street fell 30 feet. That worker is expected to survive.

A spokesperson for the construction company confirmed the shutdown, saying company officials have called for a "Safety Standdown" starting Thursday afternoon through all of Friday to review existing safety standards and procedures.

"This is a voluntary action on the part of Suffolk. We strive daily to fulfill our continuing commitment to safe operations, demonstrate compassion for our employees and trade partners, and keep our projects safe in every way. This effort will reenergize and bolster that very strong commitment," an email from company officials reads.

This comes as the company works with OSHA and other authorities to investigate the incident at the former power plant site in South Boston. Crews were removing asbestos from the former power plant at 776 Summer St., in preparation of the 1898 building's demolition, when the building collapse occurred.

Two people who were injured were immediately removed, but a third worker was pinned under a 30-foot section of catwalk flooring. The 33-year-old was eventually removed and taken to a hospital with what were described as critical injuries.

