Suffolk University buys Beantown Pub building for use as dorm space

The school said the well-known pub will continue to operate there after the conversion

By Greg Ryan

Suffolk University has acquired an 11-story Tremont Street office building for $30 million and plans to convert the property into residences for up to 290 students.

The university bought 101 Tremont St. from an affiliate of Australia’s Macquarie Group, according to a deed posted Wednesday. The Beantown Pub is on the building’s ground floor. Suffolk said the well-known pub will continue to operate there after the conversion.

