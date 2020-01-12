Suicide-Prevention Group Proposes Barriers on RI Bridges

A Rhode Island suicide-prevention group is advocating for pedestrian barries on four of the state’s tallest bridges.

Bryan Ganley and Melissa Cotta formed Bridging the Gap for Safety and Healing back in 2016, aimed to help those in need. NBC affiliate WJAR reports that their goal is to have the Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority place suicide prevention and pedestrian barriers on four main bridges.

In 2019, Portsmouth police answered 36 calls at the Mount Hope Bridge. Officials told WJAR that drivers call when they see pedestrians on the bridge, fearing they may jump.

Ganley and Cotta believe their plan will help decrease the number of suicides and hope other states will follow similar precautionary measures.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

