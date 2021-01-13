Local

Suitcase Stories: Boston Immigrants Unpack 2020

On Thursday, the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement and the International Institute of New England are hosting “Suitcase Stories: Boston Immigrants Unpack 2020.”

It’s a virtual storytelling event highlighting how COVID-19 and the upheaval of 2020 impacted the city’s immigrant and refugee population.

The event starts at 7pm on Thursday, Jan. 14. To register for the Zoom event, go to its website.

The International Institute of New England was a winner of NBC Universal’s 2020 Project Innovation Grant Challenge.

