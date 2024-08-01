Summer camps brings relief from screen time stress

Depression and anxiety increase among teens when they use screens. The situation is so dangerous, the nation’s top doctor, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, is recommending that social media platforms come with mandatory warning labels.

But every summer, there is at least one place where kids and adults experience a digital detox: overnight camp. NBC10 Boston paid a visit to a screen-free camp on Cape Cod to find out first-hand what it’s like to unplug for weeks at a time.

At Camp Wingate Kirkland, kids pick their own activities. Swimming is the only requirement.

"The 21st century parent is making the decisions for them. Like, you need to take piano, and you need to do this," owner and camp director Sandy Rubenstein.

She said making their own choices has always been a welcome change for campers. Then about 10 years ago, Rubenstein felt it was time for a new camp tradition. They went screen-free.

"We want our staff to be completely present and and available for kids. And when they have a screen in their face, they can't do that," Rubenstein explained.

The digital detox has emotional and physical benefits.

"If I had my phone, like, going to bed, I'm on it. And, I think, like, the blue light or something it messes with my eyes, you get better sleep. Like, way better sleep," said camper Jason Noah Barrett.

"When I have my my phone, whenever I want it, like, I'm always, like, checking my social media to, like, see what all my friends are doing and stuff like that. And here I just feel like I don't have to worry about any of that," Emily Grimm added.

"Sometimes for kids and for staff, the digital detox can be hard because they're so used to having the phone, as a coping mechanism," Rubenstein said.

"Technology has been a way for kids to self-soothe. So when things are hard, mom or dad put an iPad or, phone in our face," she continued.

Instead, at camp kids develop social and communication skills, which really took a backseat during COVID.

"Getting used to always having to talk to someone face to face was really strange, especially at that age when you're 13 and you're a little bit, you know, self-conscious," Ben Kitzis said.

"Back at home, like, if you're with your friends, you guys both might be on your phone at the same time, like sitting right across from each other texting," Noah Barrett said.

At camp, instead of burying their heads in devices they're left to their own devices to experience new things.

"When you have nothing to do for an hour, you don't have to reach for a screen," Rubenstein said.

It can also be a challege for parents back home, who need to get used to the fact that they can't constantly reach their kids.

"Parents have to disconnect from knowing what their kids are up to all of the time," Rubenstein said.

When something goes wrong, kids can't immediately text a parent. They must navigate their feelings in person. And when they get home, long after the dog days of summer, things feel different.

"Like those seven weeks change me like for the rest of the year," Kitzis said.

"They're not looking at what everybody else is doing, but they're starting to look to themselves for, wow, look at all the cool things I, I'm capable of doing," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein and her husband do carry cell phones for emergency use, and there are land lines in the cabins for emergencies too. Counselors who work there know in advance what they are getting into with the policy.