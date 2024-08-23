Weather

Summer weather returns just in time for the weekend

We're looking at comfortable conditions on Saturday and Sunday

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a mild start to Friday morning in the 50s, 80s are back for highs Friday. We’ll do it under a crisp, clean and blue sky with impending high pressure moving in.

Friday night is even milder -- in the upper 60s to mid 60s for overnight lows.

Through the weekend dewpoints will fluctuate in the 50s, maintaining comfortable conditions for late August. Humidity slowly increases as we close out the weekend, and rain-free skies return wet on Sunday night.

Heavier downpours seem promising Monday evening, with scattered thunderstorms too.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us