Summer Workout Ideas in Boston

Together we are getting fit to support our frontline workers this week at NBC10 Boston and NECN. Hannah Donnelly catches up with local fitness favorites helping us stay active.

For indoor cycling and HIIT lovers, B/SPOKE Studios is offering several at-home classes, on demand and live. The lifestyle brand has three studios -- Boston, Wellesley and Mashpee -- and is bringing their signature R/DE, TRAIN X and new burnout classes to your living room.

North End-based MYSTRYDE has pivoted their indoor treadmill and strength classes to an online platform as well. Founder Becca Skudder explains their new Virtual Run classes provide the music and instruction, all runners need are some sneakers, headphones and an open road!

Finally, Seaport Sweat Series is back for its fifth year. Instead of gathering on the Seaport Common, people are encouraged to stream their variety of classes -- bootcamp, yoga, barre, Zumba, kickboxing, etc -- on Instagram LIVE (@seaportbos).