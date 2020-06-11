the hub today

Summer Workout Ideas in Boston

It's almost summer & time to get sweating! Without access to gyms and fitness studios, the Boston community has found ways to continue to bring content to you -- at home, at the park, on the beach, you name it!

Together we are getting fit to support our frontline workers this week at NBC10 Boston and NECN. Hannah Donnelly catches up with local fitness favorites helping us stay active.

For indoor cycling and HIIT lovers, B/SPOKE Studios is offering several at-home classes, on demand and live. The lifestyle brand has three studios -- Boston, Wellesley and Mashpee -- and is bringing their signature R/DE, TRAIN X and new burnout classes to your living room.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

North End-based MYSTRYDE has pivoted their indoor treadmill and strength classes to an online platform as well. Founder Becca Skudder explains their new Virtual Run classes provide the music and instruction, all runners need are some sneakers, headphones and an open road!

Finally, Seaport Sweat Series is back for its fifth year. Instead of gathering on the Seaport Common, people are encouraged to stream their variety of classes -- bootcamp, yoga, barre, Zumba, kickboxing, etc -- on Instagram LIVE (@seaportbos).

the hub todayfitnesshannah donnellyPelotonhealthy mind and body
