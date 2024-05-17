Sumner Tunnel closes for weekend

If you're driving through Boston this weekend, the Sumner Tunnel will be closed.

The thoroughfare shut down Friday night and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation continues its restoration project.

The flashing sign warning drivers of the closure is bringing back bad memories for East Boston residents.

The tunnel was closed for about two months last summer, having a ripple effect on traffic in the area.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

MassDOT is carrying out a $160 million restoration project that began in 2022. It includes major renovations of the ceiling, the walls, the lighting and the roadways.

The tunnel will be closed from July 5 through Aug. 5, as well as on individual weekends.