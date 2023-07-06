Sumner Tunnel closure enters second day, as leaders continue ‘Ditch the Drive' push

The closure of the Sumner Tunnel — a major artery for Boston that connects East Boston and Logan Airport with the city's North End and I-93 — enters its second day on Thursday, and local leaders are expected to ride the MBTA's Blue Line as they continue to encourage alternative ways to get around the area.

The Sumner closed Wednesday, and will remain off-limits to drivers until the end of August, as crews make major repairs on the aging piece of infrastructure.

The tunnel takes Route 1A into the city, and its traversed by around 39,000 cars everyday. Most of those are expected to be detoured onto either the Tobin Bridge or Ted Williams Tunnel, but officials are hoping that people instead "Ditch the Drive" and use other means of transportation when getting around the East Boston area, home to Logan International Airport.

Boston's Sumner Tunnel will be closed through the end of August.

The MBTA's Blue Line is offering free rides for the entirety of the closure, which takes riders from Wonderland in the Revere Beach area, to Bowdoin in Downtown Boston. The Blue Line makes several stops in Revere, East Boston, and Downtown, as well as at Logan. Wednesday's morning commute on the Blue Line seemed to go off without any major issues, and it takes just under 30 minutes to get from one end of the line to the other.

Parking at Beachmont, Orient Heights, Wonderland and Suffolk Down has been slashed to two dollars per day during the closure. There seemed to be plenty of parking available on Wednesday.

Other options to get around include reduced costs along the Commuter Rail heading up the North Shore, taking the ferry from multiple locals, Logan Express, Silver Line and more.

Wednesday was the first full day of Boston's Sumner Tunnel being closed for repairs.

"I think it’s really important to note that those transportation alternatives are robust and they were developed by the state in consultation with and coordination with a really wide array of stakeholders," Kate Dineen with A Better City said.

Some commuters on Wednesday were already changing their plans to get to work, including Rick Cuervo, who heard about a nightmare on the roads from his girlfriend.

About 39,000 drivers use the tunnel every day, which funnels people from Logan airport and East Boston to the North End and downtown.

"So usually I'll drive to the Cambridge area, so take Storrow Drive, go through the Sumner Tunnel," Cuervo said after boarding the Blue Line in Revere. "I was actually talking to my girlfriend she works in Brookline — took her an hour and a half to get there and she was driving... So she's gonna take the T."

The Sumner Tunnel was originally built in the 1930s, and is in the middle of a major restoration project that will include a new ceiling, new road surface, repaired walls and new lights. It's already been undergoing weekend closures, which will continue in the fall after the full closure. Another full closure is scheduled for next summer.