Sumner Tunnel reopens to traffic after month-long closure

A limited number of weekend closures are planned for the fall

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston's Sumner Tunnel reopened to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday before the morning commute.

The tunnel had been closed since July 5 as part of a $160 million multi-year restoration project aimed at improving roadway safety and climate resiliency.

Crews completed extensive work during the 31-day closure, including the removal of existing asphalt, rehabilitation of the concrete roadway, replacement of granite curbing and drain inlets, and the installation of new fireboard.

The entire length of the roadway has been repaved and lined, and the tunnel has been thoroughly cleaned in preparation for its reopening.

Since the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project began in April 2022, commuters were offered alternative options like free MBTA Blue Line trips, discounted and free water ferry rides, reduced Commuter Rail fares, lower parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail facilities, and discounted tolls for residents.

A limited number of weekend closures are planned for the fall. At their conclusion by the end of November, the project will be complete. 

