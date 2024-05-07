Sumner Tunnel to close again for a month this summer

The Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be closed for one month this summer, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The tunnel will close on July 5 and will reopen on Aug. 5, officials said, a month earlier than originally planned.

There will be more weekend closures both before and after the month-long project, MassDOT said.

The closure is the next phase of a project that started two years ago in April, according to officials, and includes work on the tunnel ceiling, road, walls, lighting and other improvements to "increase safety and climate resiliency."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The tunnel closed last summer to allow crews to work on the ceiling, walls, light fixtures conduit and wiring. This year, officials said, the main focus will be on the road deck.

On the Friday before Labor Day Weekend, the partially refurbished Sumner Tunnel was finally open after months of work.

"This is a vitally important infrastructure project that will ensure the Sumner Tunnel remains safe and structurally sound for generations," Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a release.

Discounted or free public transportation options will be available to drivers, MassDOT said.

Weekend closures will occur from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. However, there will be no closures on holiday weekends.

Once the work is complete, it will extend the safe service life of the Sumner Tunnel for at least 50 years.

For more information on the Sumner Tunnel closure, visit mass.gov.